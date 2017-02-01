

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario's Progressive Conservatives say if they win the 2018 election they will review the salaries of public sector CEOs and other executives.

The announcement comes a day after The Canadian Press reported that Ontario Power Generation executive pay will rise by up to $8 million over the next few years and transit agency Metrolinx is proposing to boost its CEO's pay by up to $118,000.

As a wage freeze lifts, all broader public sector agencies have until September to post their proposals for new executive compensation packages.

OPG landed on a maximum salary of $3.8 million for its CEO -- who currently earns $1.5 million -- though it says it is setting the target significantly lower.

Metrolinx is proposing a range of $375,300 to $479,500 for its CEO, and the agency's human resources committee will recommend target salaries to the board of directors once its receives public feedback.

Progressive Conservative transportation critic Michael Harris calls those salaries "the tip of the iceberg" and says a PC government would launch a review on how decisions surrounding public sector executive compensation are made.