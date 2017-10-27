

A section of County Road 90 between Barrie and Angus has expanded to five lanes

Construction crews have wrapped up road widening work between Barrie and Line 8. The road was expanded from two lanes to five.

Crews will now focus on road widening from Line 8 to Smith Road.

Construction is planned to shut down for the winter on or around Nov. 17, but if weather permits, it could go longer.

The Elliott Bridge replacement is also still underway and work will continue there until December.

All the work along County Road 90 is set to be completed by the end of 2019.