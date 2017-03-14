

CTV Barrie





Two people wanted in connection to a weekend stabbing were arrested Tuesday morning at a Barrie McDonald’s.

Holly Goswell-Payne, 24, and 28-year-old John Nanibush were arrested at the fast food chain in the city’s north end, at around 4 a.m.

Goswell-Payne and Nanibush have been accused in the stabbing of a 35-year-old Barrie man. The man was found with several stab wounds at a home on Corbett Drive early Sunday morning. The victim was also struck with a baseball bat.

Both of the accused have been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and fail to comply with probation.

They will both appear in court on Tuesday.