Pair wanted in connection to weekend stabbing arrested at McDonald's
Holly Goswell-Payne and John Nanibush can be seen in this photo provided by Barrie police.
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, March 14, 2017 11:31AM EDT
Two people wanted in connection to a weekend stabbing were arrested Tuesday morning at a Barrie McDonald’s.
Holly Goswell-Payne, 24, and 28-year-old John Nanibush were arrested at the fast food chain in the city’s north end, at around 4 a.m.
Goswell-Payne and Nanibush have been accused in the stabbing of a 35-year-old Barrie man. The man was found with several stab wounds at a home on Corbett Drive early Sunday morning. The victim was also struck with a baseball bat.
Both of the accused have been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and fail to comply with probation.
They will both appear in court on Tuesday.
