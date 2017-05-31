

CTV Barrie





Barrie police have released images of two men they say kicked down the door of a downtown apartment.

Investigators say the two men kicked down the door from a fire escape on Saturday, at around 2:25 a.m. on Dunlop Street West.

A man and woman sleeping inside were assaulted. They suffered minor injuries.

Police believe the two men were looking for someone who owed them money, but broke into the wrong home.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.