Provincial police say two people are facing charges after officers investigated reports of suspicious credit card purchases in Oro-Medonte.

The OPP say investigators seized several credit cards, gift cards, prepaid credit cards, scratch lottery tickets, and methamphetamine.

An 18-year-old Brampton woman is charged with personation, possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of methamphetamine.

A 27-year-old Mississauga man faces charges of uttering threats, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of property obtained by crime.

With files from The Canadian Press.