Featured
Pair charged after suspicious credit card purchases in Oro-Medonte
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, January 5, 2017 11:43AM EST
Provincial police say two people are facing charges after officers investigated reports of suspicious credit card purchases in Oro-Medonte.
The OPP say investigators seized several credit cards, gift cards, prepaid credit cards, scratch lottery tickets, and methamphetamine.
An 18-year-old Brampton woman is charged with personation, possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of methamphetamine.
A 27-year-old Mississauga man faces charges of uttering threats, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of property obtained by crime.
With files from The Canadian Press.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.