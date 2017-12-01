

Overnight on-street parking restrictions are now in effect for Barrie residents.

Parking is not permitted on most streets from 12:01 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. in the Downtown Business Improvement Area.

The city says this ensures crews can completely clear streets of snow and gives emergency vehicles more room to move down roads.

The parking restrictions will remain in effect between December 1 and March 31.

