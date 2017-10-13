

CTV Barrie





The Ontario SPCA is investigating a cat shelter in Orillia after health concerns raised.

The agency says it received a complaint about Comfie Cat Shelter. A spokesperson for the shelter tells CTV News there were health concerns relating to 10 cats.

Three of the cats were removed and the other seven will require a veterinarian checkup by Monday.

It's unclear if the shelter will remain open, but the spokesperson stresses that they have not been ordered to shut down.