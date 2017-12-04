Featured
Orillia's Gordon Lightfoot to close out Toronto's storied Massey Hall
Gordon Lightfoot performs during the evening ceremonies of Canada's 150th anniversary of Confederation, in Ottawa on Saturday, July 1, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 4, 2017 12:13PM EST
Legendary Canadian troubadour Gordon Lightfoot will give Toronto's storied concert venue Massey Hall one last hurrah before it undergoes a two-year renovation.
Organizers say Lightfoot will be the final artist to perform in the building before it closes its doors next year for a revitalization project that's scheduled to take until fall 2020.
The singer-songwriter, who was born in Orillia, Ont., will perform back-to-back performances on June 29 and June 30.
Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday.
The 79-year-old Juno winner and Grammy nominee has performed over 166 times at Massey Hall -- more than any other individual artist.
In a statement, Lightfoot called Massey Hall "hallowed grounds" that feel like "home."