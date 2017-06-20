

CTV Barrie





An Orillia man on trial for a collision that killed his cousin was heavily impaired at the time, a court heard.

OPP breath technician Rob Brigden testified on Tuesday that Tyson Lawlor appeared under the influence at the scene of the crash in November 2015

He testified he smelled a strong odor of alcohol and Lawlor was swaying.

Lawlor’s cousin Ellen Silk was tragically decapitated after the truck they were in left Warminister Sideroad and hit a tree.

Court also saw a video of Lawlor wiping tears away in an OPP breathalyzer room after his arrest, saying he was sorry, and that he doesn't drink much.

Court also heard that neither Lawlor nor Silk were wearing seat belts.

The trial continues on Wednesday.