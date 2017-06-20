Featured
Orillia man on trial for impaired crash that killed his cousin
File photo of the Barrie Courthouse
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, June 20, 2017
An Orillia man on trial for a collision that killed his cousin was heavily impaired at the time, a court heard.
OPP breath technician Rob Brigden testified on Tuesday that Tyson Lawlor appeared under the influence at the scene of the crash in November 2015
He testified he smelled a strong odor of alcohol and Lawlor was swaying.
Lawlor’s cousin Ellen Silk was tragically decapitated after the truck they were in left Warminister Sideroad and hit a tree.
Court also saw a video of Lawlor wiping tears away in an OPP breathalyzer room after his arrest, saying he was sorry, and that he doesn't drink much.
Court also heard that neither Lawlor nor Silk were wearing seat belts.
The trial continues on Wednesday.
