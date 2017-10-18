

Adam Ward and Mike Walker, CTV Barrie





An Orillia man has been found guilty in an impaired driving crash that killed his cousin.

On Wednesday, a judge found Tyson Lawlor guilty of impaired driving, dangerous driving and criminal negligence causing death.

Justice Nancy Dawson had strong words for Lawlor, saying "He was reckless, heedless of consequences, irresponsible. There was a foreseeable risk of death that a reasonable person in the circumstances would have foreseen."

Lawlor was driving a pickup truck in November 2015, when he veered off of Warminster Sideroad and hit a tree. Lawlor’s cousin, Ellen Silk, was killed in the crash.

“This is a bad situation and all we can do is hold people accountable for what their actions were at the time. We know he didn't mean to do it, it's just one of those things,” Brad Silk, Ellen’s father.

During the trial, the court saw video of Lawlor crying in an OPP breathalyzer room after his arrest. He was seen saying sorry and that he doesn't drink much.

A breath technician testified that Lawlor appeared under the influence at the scene.

The court also heard Lawlor and Silk were not wearing seatbelts

The maximum sentence for impaired driving causing death is life in jail. Lawlor will learn his sentence in January.