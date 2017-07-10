Featured
Orillia man charged in child porn probe
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 10, 2017 11:16AM EDT
ORILLIA, Ont. -- A central Ontario man is facing charges in a child pornography investigation.
Police say they made the arrest after several social media networks reported that someone was uploading images of child sexual abuse to the internet.
They say officers searched a home in Orillia late last month and seized a computer that allegedly contained images of child sexual abuse.
A 21-year-old man is charged with three counts of possessing child pornography and two of making it available.
He is due in court July 18.
Police say the investigation continues.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.