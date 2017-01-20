Featured
Orillia man charged in child porn probe
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, January 20, 2017 11:47AM EST
An Orillia man has been charged, following a child porn investigation.
Members of the OPP technological crime unit and sexual exploitation unit arrested and charged the 35-year-old on Thursday.
He has been charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, one count of accessing child pornography and making available child pornography.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- Quebec ticket claims Saturday night's $25 million Lotto 649 jackpot
- Man dies after vehicle strikes bridge abutment in Mono
- Man arrested in connection to human remains died while incarcerated: OPP
- No winning ticket for Friday night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot
- YRP officers hop on the bus to catch distracted drivers
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10