

CTV Barrie





The suspect or suspects wanted in an Orillia homicide remain at large and police say they should be considered armed and dangerous.

Emergency crews rushed to Franklin Street for a reported shooting on Sunday, just before 4 a.m.

Officers arrived to find an injured 34-year-old Joseph Simonds of Orillia. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been conducted, but the OPP haven’t released the exact cause of death.

Police have not said how many suspects are believed to have been involved in the homicide or who they may be.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.