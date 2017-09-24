

CTV Barrie





A car fire that broke out in Orillia on Saturday is considered suspicious according to Provincial Police.



OPP say the fire broke out just before 5 am on Albert Street North. The fire damaged nearby trees and a house, shocking residents who saw it.



“I heard like popcorn going off. I looked out my bedroom window and the car was just in flames. You couldn’t even see the streetlights because of smoke,” says one man who lives in the neighbourhood.



Police are asking anyone who may have seen suspicious activity near Albert Street, Coldwater Road or Penetang Street between 2 am and 5 am on Saturday to contact OPP.