A new Orillia OPP detachment is one step closer to being built.

The City of Orillia approved the purchase of land in the Horne Business Park to Infrastructure Ontario on Monday night.

The property is about five acres in size near the corner of University Avenue and Old Barrie Road.

The city will now construct a 25 to 30 metre sewer extension on Swinimer Drive to the property at a cost of $68,000.

It’s unclear how much the city is set to make on the deal.