Orillia has approved its 2018 budget and with it, a 2.6 per cent property tax increase for homeowners.

The city approved the budget Monday night, estimating the property tax increase to work out to an additional $91 a year on a $250,000 property.

Some of this year's big items include a new transit line for west Orillia, the replacement of an accessible transit bus, two new snow plows and a fire pumper truck.

The budget also includes upgrades to the Couchiching Beach and Centennial Park waterfronts.

The overall spending plan is about $55 million.