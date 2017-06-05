

CTV Barrie





Police are still searching for suspects following a homicide in Orillia.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting at a residence on Franklin Street on Sunday, just before 4 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a male victim. He was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still searching for the suspect, who fled the scene. Police say he or she should be considered armed and dangerous.

However, the OPP don't have a suspect description because they are still gathering information from witnesses.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.