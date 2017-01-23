

CTV Barrie





Provincial police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Wasaga Beach teen.

Amanda Brown, 15, was reported missing on Jan. 16 after she didn’t return home. Both her family and police are concerned for her well-being.

Brown Is described as a white girl, 5’4”, 110 pounds, blond hair, blue eyes and a slender build. She was last seen wearing a red coat, black torn jeans and red Timberland boots.

The OPP believe Brown may be in the GTA or Durham area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.