Police are searching for a man who broke into an Alliston hospital and a nursing home.

A Stevenson Memorial Hospital security officer noticed an insecure door on the lower level of the facility on Feb. 23.

The officer found a man, who claimed to be an auxiliary member. That man then left through a nearby staircase. The officer later noticed the door to the room had been damaged.

There was no indication that anything was stolen.

On Feb. 24, another break-in was reported, this time at Good Samaritan Nursing Home. Video surveillance shows the same man, who was at the hospital.

An undetermined amount of cash was taken from the nursing home.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s, a slim build, facial hair and short brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.