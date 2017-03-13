Featured
OPP search for man who broke into Alliston hospital, nursing home
A man wanted in connection to break-ins at Stevenson Memorial Hospital and Good Samaritan Nursing Home can be seen in these photos provided by OPP.
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, March 13, 2017 3:34PM EDT
Police are searching for a man who broke into an Alliston hospital and a nursing home.
A Stevenson Memorial Hospital security officer noticed an insecure door on the lower level of the facility on Feb. 23.
The officer found a man, who claimed to be an auxiliary member. That man then left through a nearby staircase. The officer later noticed the door to the room had been damaged.
There was no indication that anything was stolen.
On Feb. 24, another break-in was reported, this time at Good Samaritan Nursing Home. Video surveillance shows the same man, who was at the hospital.
An undetermined amount of cash was taken from the nursing home.
The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s, a slim build, facial hair and short brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- ‘Major dent’: Police seize $20K in drugs during Barrie raids
- Biddings wars: Barrie’s affordable housing market is no more
- OPP search for man who broke into Alliston hospital, nursing home
- Major winter storm on the way for parts of Ontario
- Government acted 'within hours' of CRA website security breach: officials