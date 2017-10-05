

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





The OPP are investigating a suspicious death in Collingwood.

Officers were called to a home on Trott Boulevard just before noon on Wednesday, where they found a dead body.

An autopsy has been order to determine the exact cause of death. However, the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch has been called in and they’re treating the death as suspicious.

The home has been cordoned off and is being held, while they investigate.

The OPP haven’t released the identity of the deceased.

The investigation is ongoing.