OPP probe suspected drowning in Sturgeon Lake
CTV Barrie
Published Saturday, June 10, 2017 6:51PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 10, 2017 6:56PM EDT
Provincial police are looking for a teenager who went missing while swimming in Sturgeon Lake.
The OPP say a 15-year-old boy was swimming with friends on the Fenelon Falls side of the lake near a cliff area on Saturday afternoon.
Emergency crews were notified after the teen went missing. Police are treating this as a suspected drowning.
The OPP underwater search and recovery unit is investigating.
