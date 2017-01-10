Featured
OPP probe knifepoint robbery at Stayner pharmacy
Provincial police are investigating a knifepoint robbery at a pharmacy in Stayner.
According to the OPP, a man armed with a knife entered the Rexall Pharmacy on Highway 26 on Monday, just before 6:30 p.m.
The suspect demanded drugs from the clerk, who complied by handing over a small amount. No one was hurt during the robbery.
The suspect is described as being white, between 40 and 50-years-old, with a skinny build, large nose, a poor complexion and was clean shaven. He was last wearing black coloured clothing.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
