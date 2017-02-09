

The debate over whether to keep Midland's local police force or replace it with the OPP has kicked off.

On Wednesday night, provincial police revealed a transitional contract that would cost $5.9 million in the first year, and $5.2 million in the following years.

The OPP contract would see 21 constables added to the southern Georgian Bay detachment. That's four more than the Midland police service currently employs.

“We were requested by the municipality to come and provide a cost proposal for providing OPP policing services to the municipality,” says Liane Spong of the OPP.

“I'm not pushing for the OPP and I'm not pushing for the Midland Police Service. Our first hurdle is to decide what the cost balance is and whether there's an argument to even consider the OPP,” says Mayor Gord McKay.

Currently the town spends $4.9 million on its local police service, plus extra on building expenses.

There's no guarantee officers with the Midland police service would receive one of the new positions.

“Certainly I want to keep policing in this town. We’ve policed here for over 125 years and I hope we continue to do so but that's a decision the town will have to make,” says Midland police Chief Mike Osborne.

The OPP has given the town six months to come to a decision before the offer is pulled from the table.

According to the mayor, a decision will likely be made in the next three to four months.