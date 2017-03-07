

CTV Barrie





A veteran OPP officer has been arrested for impaired driving.

Const. Trent Bierworth was arrested on Friday night after the vehicle he was driving was seen speeding on Highway 12 in Midland. He was off-duty at the time.

An officer with South Georgian Bay OPP stopped the vehicle and reports that Bierworth showed signs of impairment. The 14-year member of the OPP was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving.

Beirworth is currently assigned to Central Region Headquarters.

He will appear in court on March 16.