OPP look for cause of fatal Muskoka crash
OPP investigate a fatal two-vehicle crash in Bracebridge, Ont. on Wednesday, May 31, 2017. (Rob Cooper/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, June 1, 2017 11:48AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 1, 2017 6:24PM EDT
Provincial police are still trying to figure out what caused a fatal crash in Bracebridge.
The OPP say one of two vehicles crossed the centre line on Manitoba Street between Graves Road and Highway 141 on Wednesday afternoon. The crash involved a Ford Focus and a tow truck that was pulling a delivery truck.
“We will look at all the evidence on the roadway. We'll look at if there's anything in the vehicle that caused this to happen and why exactly did one of these vehicles cross the centre line,” says OPP Sgt. Dave Moffat.
A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Five people in the tow truck weren’t seriously injured.
Manitoba Street was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.
