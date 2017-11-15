

The Canadian Press





Provincial police have launched a crackdown on unsafe trucks and their drivers to mark the National Day of Remembrance for Road Crash Victims.

The commercial vehicle safety blitz is being conducted along Highway 401.

OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt says 291 people have been killed on Ontario highways so far this year -- including three people in a fiery multi-vehicle pileup on Highway 400 north of Toronto last month.

It's believed a transport truck slammed into other vehicles, including two fuel tankers, that had slowed in the area because of an earlier collision.