

Mike Walker , CTV Barrie





More than one thousand provincial police vehicles are cruising across the province with a tool meant to help the youngest victims of crime feel more comfortable.

The OPP launched a new partnership Thursday that will enable officers to continue the OPP Community Bear Program. The partnership is between provincial police, the OPP Youth Foundation and TD

"TD is proud to partner with the OPP and the OPP Youth Foundation to help provide Community Bears to children in stressful situations," said Bradley Kennedy, Professional Assistant Branch Manager, TD Wealth.

Through the program officers hand out teddy bears to children (typically under 12 years old) who have experienced a traumatic and/or stressful incident.

“The OPP Community Bear Program connects our officers to some of our youngest victims, in hopes to encourage resiliency," said Inspector Robyn MacEachern, Community Safety Services.

Responding officers had given nearly 100 teddy bears to childrend between July and September.

The 1,500 Community Bears being provided by TD will be distributed among detachments in all six of the OPP's regions.