Provincial police are once again appealing to the public to stay off the ice after two snowmobilers plunged into Georgian Bay over the weekend.

The riders were travelling about 150 metres off shore in Penetanguishene, near Tay Point on Sunday afternoon. The OPP say at around 2:30 p.m., two sleds broke through the ice.

The riders were able to get back to shore safely and weren’t injured. One snowmobile remains submerged, while the second is partially under water.

Officials say much of the ice still isn’t fully frozen. Ice breaking operations across Georgian Bay are also adding to the concern.

In total five people were involved in snowmobile crashes this weekend. On Saturday, a 62-year-old snowmobiler was critically injured in a crash on Lake Couchiching.

The OPP say the man collided witha rock on Ship Island. Rama paramedics say the man was found by his son and taken back to shore.

The man remains in hospital in stable condition.