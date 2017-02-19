Featured
OPP investigating sudden death in Orillia
Seen here, the crime scene of a sudden death investigation in Orillia, Ont, of Feb 19, 2017 (CTV Barrie Don Wright)
Published Sunday, February 19, 2017 7:10PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 19, 2017 7:14PM EST
Provincial police are investigating a sudden death on Elgin Street in the City of Orillia.
Police were called to a house on Elgin Street on Saturday for a report of a sudden death. The Orillia OPP Crime unit and the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.
Police are not releasing much information but say an autopsy for the body will take place in Toronto by the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Services.
