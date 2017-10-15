Featured
OPP investigating after nails were found in a school sandbox
Beatrice Vaisman, CTV Barrie
Published Sunday, October 15, 2017 6:40PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 15, 2017 6:45PM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after nails were found in the playground of a school in Orillia.
Crews were at Harriett Todd Public School this afternoon re-filling the sandbox to make it safe for students.
A supervisor at the Simcoe County District School Board tells CTV Barrie that roofing nails were found entangled on two strands of wires.
Police were notified by a passerby who spotted the nails on Saturday afternoon.
The school board has since checked playgrounds at four other schools in the area as a precaution, but no additional nails have been found.