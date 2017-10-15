

Beatrice Vaisman, CTV Barrie





Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after nails were found in the playground of a school in Orillia.

Crews were at Harriett Todd Public School this afternoon re-filling the sandbox to make it safe for students.

A supervisor at the Simcoe County District School Board tells CTV Barrie that roofing nails were found entangled on two strands of wires.

Police were notified by a passerby who spotted the nails on Saturday afternoon.

The school board has since checked playgrounds at four other schools in the area as a precaution, but no additional nails have been found.