

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Police are investigating a suspected drowning in Nottawasaga Bay.

Two kayakers found a body about 200 metres from shore on Saturday night in Wasaga Beach.

Police say the 66-year-old Wasaga Beach man was seen swimming in the area earlier in the day when he went beneath the surface and didn’t come up.

An autopsy will now be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.