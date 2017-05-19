Featured
OPP investigate after Wasauksing First Nations man killed by falling tree
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
Published Friday, May 19, 2017 4:44PM EDT
Provincial police are investigating after a Wasauksing First Nations man was killed by a falling tree.
According to the OPP, the man had returned to complete work on cutting down a tree in Whitestone Township on Thursday, which is located north of Parry Sound.
Police say the man was struck by the falling tree. The 59-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy will be conducted.
The Ministry of Labour is also investigating.
