Provincial police are investigating after a Wasauksing First Nations man was killed by a falling tree.

According to the OPP, the man had returned to complete work on cutting down a tree in Whitestone Township on Thursday, which is located north of Parry Sound.

Police say the man was struck by the falling tree. The 59-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy will be conducted.

The Ministry of Labour is also investigating.