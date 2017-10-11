

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Police have identified the deceased at the centre of a suspicious death investigation in Collingwood.

Donna Walc, 72, of Collingwood was found dead at a home on Trott Boulevard last Wednesday morning.

An autopsy was ordered to determine the exact cause of death, but at this time the OPP isn’t sharing the results.

For the past week, investigators have stayed mum on all details related to the death and their immediate investigation.

All police have formally said is that they are treating the death as suspicious unit proven otherwise.

The investigation is ongoing.