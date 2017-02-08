

CTV Barrie





The number of snowmobile fatalities this winter has sparked a warning from the OPP.

Provincial police have investigated 13 snowmobile fatalities in OPP-patrolled areas so far this winter. At this time last year, there were only eight fatalities.

The latest fatality came over the weekend on a trail in the Blue Mountains. Dylan Robinson was leading a group of sleds on an Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) trail when police say he hit a gully and was thrown from the snowmobile.

The 25-year-old Nottawasaga man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, but was later pronounced dead.

In a separate incident, the OPP say an 11-year-old girl was killed last week when the snowmobile she was riding collided with a transport truck.

“The vast majority of these incidents are not random ‘accidents’ that can happen to just any snowmobiler. Somewhere along the way, a risk was taken or an error in judgement was made,” says OPP Deputy Commissioner Brad Blair in a statement.

Police say in most cases, the 13 fatalities have been linked to riding on unsafe ice, speeding, loss of control and alcohol use.

“Sadly, tragedies occurred at an alarming rate last week and the only way to prevent them is for every snowmobiler to eliminate all forms of risk when riding.”