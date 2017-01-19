Featured
OPP find no evidence of a missing snowmobiler on Sparrow Lake
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, January 19, 2017 11:29AM EST
Provincial police have wrapped up search efforts on Sparrow Lake for a snowmobile rider.
The OPP spent five days searching the water near Sopher’s Landing in Gravenhurst after several witnesses saw a rider disappear on the lake.
Police say the search, which started on Saturday, never turned up any evidence of a missing snowmobiler.
“In the absence of any further information or physical evidence, the search has been concluded,” the OPP said in a statement.
The military aided the OPP in their search.
