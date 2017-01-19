

Provincial police have wrapped up search efforts on Sparrow Lake for a snowmobile rider.

The OPP spent five days searching the water near Sopher’s Landing in Gravenhurst after several witnesses saw a rider disappear on the lake.

Police say the search, which started on Saturday, never turned up any evidence of a missing snowmobiler.

“In the absence of any further information or physical evidence, the search has been concluded,” the OPP said in a statement.

The military aided the OPP in their search.