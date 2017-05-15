

CTV Barrie





Police continue to investigate a suspicious fire at an old, abandoned marina in Port McNicoll.

Fire crews responded to the property owned by Skyline International shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Friday. The fire started in an out-building and spread to a workshop, which stored old boats.

Some of the materials in the building included old oils and gasolines. No one was injured, but the building was destroyed.

There was no power running to the building and the fire is considered suspicious.

The OPP Crime Unit was on scene for a good portion of the weekend.