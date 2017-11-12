

Roger Klein, CTV Barrie





The OPP are stepping up their investigation, after a gruesome discovery along the shoreline in Meaford.

Police have confirmed a severed human foot washed up earlier this month near a cottage.

“There was quite a police presence. They wouldn’t tell us what it was but they had the whole area taped off. Then, Friday morning, the detectives came around and said they found a body part,” says Meaford resident Chris Emerson.

The adult foot was found on the shoreline by a contractor working in the area.

Several police units searched the area for information, including the OPP’s emergency response team and canine unit.

“I didn’t know there were so many cruisers in Grey County,” says resident Ken Hudson.

Forensic specialists and the coroner are still investigating. So far, no further information has been released.

There are no recent reports of missing swimmers or boater in the area.

People say the foot is a mystery, and they fear more body parts will wash ashore.

“We would just like to know why, when, and how this happened, and do we have to keep looking for more,” Hudson worries.

Police are asking anyone who might have information that might help with the investigation to contact Grey County OPP.