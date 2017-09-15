Provincial police say they are concerned about an alarming high number of motorcycle fatalities on Ontario roads so far this season.

So far this year, 33 riders have died on OPP patrolled roads, compared to 36 in all of 2016.

Of those 33 deaths, police say 19 of the victims were not at fault.

“They were driving properly at the time and someone else did something, either turned in front of the, cut them off that resulted in them losing their life,” said Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

Nine motorcyclists have died on OPP patrolled roads in central region so far this year.

An Angus man died after colliding with a SUV on Highway 27 in Schomberg on Labour Day.

A 21-year-old Barrie man died on July 23after a serious motorcycle crash in Shanty Bay.

On July 15, a Tay Township man, 67, died after his motorcycle collided with a minivan on Muskoka Road 169 near Readman Road in Gravenhurst.

A 26 year-old Barrie man died after his motorcycle and another vehicle collided on Highway 26 in June.

Riders say they are most at risk when drivers are not paying attention.

“You see them all the time texting,” said rider Nick Woodgaines.

The OPP want anyone heading out on two wheels to take note of the disturbing trend and are asking them to do their part by obeying speed limits, giving drivers space and avoid distracted driving. Police are also appealing to drivers to help stop it.

“Because motorcyclists are small, they’re vulnerable. If they’re involved in a collision, even if they’re not at fault, they’re the ones who are going to get hurt,” said Schmidt.