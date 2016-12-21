

CTV Barrie





One person is in custody and two others are being sought after the OPP uncovered a large credit card and identity theft ring in New Tecumseth.

In November, officers launched an investigation into the theft of a skid steer in Alliston. Eventually their investigation led them to a home on Boyne Street.

The OPP executed a search warrant at the home, but what they found inside was more than just a stolen “Bobcat.”

Police discovered more than 100 counterfeit credit cards and more than 100 stolen credit card numbers. They also found equipment used to make counterfeit credit cards and IDs.

Officers also seized eight vehicles, including a Cadillac STS and two motorcycles.

"This is the largest arrest in relation to credit card offenses in this municipality," says Staff Sgt. Brian Humber.

A 44-year-old Alliston man was arrested and has been charged with participating in a criminal organization, possession of stolen property, identity theft, fraud and possession of stolen credit card data.

Police are now looking for 40-year-old Tihomir Peev and 37-year-old Mayoura Bounnak.

The OPP allege the trio committed crimes across Ontario and Quebec.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.