

Staff , CTV Barrie





Provincial police arrested four suspects in connection to a drug investigation in the Alliston area.

Police executed a search warrant at a residence in Alliston on Wednesday and seized a quantity of cocaine, marijuana and cannabis resin. Police said the drugs had a street value of $2,500.

Money was also seized.

Three people have been charged with drug trafficking related charges and one person is facing drug possession charges.

All of the accused were released and will appear in the Criminal Court of Justice in Braford later this month.