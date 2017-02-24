Despite the changing winter landscape, ice hut and ski hill operators are staying optimistic about the season.

The mild conditions and rainfall have caused some slushy conditions on parts of Lake Simcoe. However hut operators in Lefroy say the thickness is still in decent shape.

"We we're hoping that we didn't get the rain that we got, and fortunately for us it didn't pan out the way the weatherman predicted so the ice is still in relatively good condition," says operator Rob Crosbie.

“Here in the Lefroy harbour we're looking at between eight to 10 inches. Eight inches of good ice with two inches of soft ice on top. For us, anything more than five inches is ideal to open on."

Not everyone has been as lucky. A number of ice hut operators have closed up for the season because of the recent weather.

The ice on several waterways, including Georgian Bay and even parts of Lake Simcoe is deteriorating.

"The rain has affected some areas. I know my friends up at Bear Point Hut Rentals got affected by the rain today. A lot heavier than in the Innisfil area. So they pulled their huts off. I know some of the areas up in Orillia are also pulling some of their huts as well."

Warm weather and rain could also be bad news for ski hills, but they were going strong on Friday at Mount St. Louis Moonstone.

“This week the weather has turned a little bit, but we still got lots of snow. All of our terrain is open," says spokesperson Robert Huter.

They're also prepared if the rain or warmer temperatures melt away the snow.

"Right now we have a base of about 85 to 100 centimeters. When we do start losing snow, we take snow from those stock piles. That way we still got a good base for us to continue on until the end of ski season."

Police ask that people heading out on the ice check with local operators before doing so.