Ontario Winter Games in need of volunteers
A countdown party was held on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in Orillia, Ont. for the Ontario Winter Games. (CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, March 1, 2017 2:22PM EST
In just one year, Orillia will welcome the Ontario Winter Games and volunteers are needed.
The games organizing committee joined community leaders and citizens, as the official countdown began with a launch party on Wednesday.
The games are expected to generate millions for the local economy, but it's going to take a lot of work. Organizers are looking to more than 600 volunteers.
"The volunteers are absolutely at the forefront of the games. Without people stepping up, and volunteering the games just wouldn't be there,” says Gill Tillmann, chair of the games.
“There are potential volunteers to be sponsors, and also to step up and volunteer as ambassadors, as parking lot attendants. So there's really something for everyone and something for all ages."
To learn more about the games and to volunteer you can click here.
