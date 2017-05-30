Featured
Ontario to increase minimum wage to $15 an hour in 2019
TORONTO -- Ontario is raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2019, ensuring equal pay for part-time workers and increasing the minimum vacation entitlement as part of a major labour overhaul.
Premier Kathleen Wynne made the announcement today in response to a government-commissioned report released last week that included 173 recommendations addressing precarious work.
The Changing Workplaces review concluded that new technology, a shrinking manufacturing sector and fewer union jobs, among other factors, have left approximately one-third of Ontario's 6.6 million workers vulnerable.
The report didn't examine the minimum wage, which is currently indexed to inflation and had been set to rise from $11.40 to $11.60 in October, but Wynne says raising it will make a difference in millions of people's lives.
She says the minimum wage will increase to $14 an hour on Jan. 1, 2018 and will rise to $15 the following year.
About 30 per cent of Ontario workers currently make less than $15 an hour.
Wynne also announced that part-time workers will get equal pay for doing work equal to full-time staff, and that the minimum vacation entitlement will be increased. Instead of getting two weeks of vacation, workers will be able to get three weeks of paid vacation a year after five years with a company.
The changes to workplace laws will also establish fairer rules for scheduling, including making employers play three hours of wages if they cancel a shift with fewer than 48 hours notice.
