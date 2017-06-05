Featured
Ontario paramedics could take patients to places other than ERs
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 5, 2017 3:21PM EDT
TORONTO -- Ontario is planning to revamp its ambulance system to redirect some patients with less pressing needs to places other than emergency rooms.
The government announced today that its new system would start rolling out in March 2018 and would better prioritize calls based on patient need.
It says more than one million patients were transported by land or air ambulance in 2015, and only one per cent of them were the most critically ill and required immediate emergency transportation.
The Liberal government says it plans to update the Ambulance Act to allow paramedics to provide on-scene treatment and refer patients to primary care or community care, instead of hospitals, if appropriate.
The government says increased flexibility would reduce unnecessary trips to emergency departments, lessening overcrowding and easing wait times.
It's estimated that fully implementing the system will take two years.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.