

Adam Ward and Beatrice Vaisman, CTV Barrie





An Ontario man killed in Trinidad and Tobago last week is the father of a Shelburne firefighter.

The Brampton man has been identified as 56-year-old Vishnu Narine, according to his son and Shelburne firefighter Randy Narine

Vishnu Narine and his wife were vacationing when he was killed. The couple is originally from Trinidad and Tobago.

Randy Narine tells CTV Barrie that his father was robbed, and shot twice in the head. He says he was carrying the equivalent of C$1,900.

Shelburne Fire Chief Brad Lemaich shared his condolences on Twitter on Sunday evening, saying “Our whole department is deeply saddened.”

The Canadian government has confirmed the man’s death, but haven’t identified him because of privacy laws. Global Affairs Canada says they are in contact with officials in Port of Spain.

The Trinidad Guardian has reported that police believe Narine was robbed. The paper also states that his body was found on a gravel road.

Consular services are being provided to Narine’s family.

With files from The Canadian Press.