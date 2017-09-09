

The Canadian Press





Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne says a former banking executive will help guide the province's bid to become the home of Amazon's new corporate headquarters.

The online retail giant announced earlier this week that it planned to establish a second North American office, and many cities have already expressed their interest in the project.

Wynne joined their ranks on Saturday, announcing she had named former TD Bank chief executive Ed Clark as the head of a group tasked with landing the project.

Clark, who retired from TD in 2014, now serves as the Wynne's business adviser.

Wynne says he will head a group of business leaders who will work to secure Amazon's interest in locating its headquarters in Ontario.

Toronto Mayor John Tory has already expressed keen interest in bidding to make Toronto Amazon's next home.