

Beatrice Vaisman, CTV Barrie





College students across Ontario remain in limbo this weekend.

It’s been six days since college faculty walked off the job, and negotiators are no closer to reaching a deal.

But, thanks a partnership with Lakehead University, some students are back in class.

Lakehead University students who take their classes at Georgian College in Barrie won’t have to cross the picket line to get their education.

All electrical engineer and environmental sustainability classes taught by the university’s faculty have been moved to the Orillia campus and nearby venues, so that students won’t miss a class during the labour dispute.

“We have done our best to accommodate courses within a schedule that paralleled their existing timetable”, says Dr. Dean Jobin-Bevans, Principal of Lakehead Orillia.

Jobin-Bevans says students will also have bus transportation between Barrie and Orillia, parking for those who drive, and meal options.

Dr. Anita Arvast, chief steward for OPSEU Local 350, says the union isn’t thrilled by the university’s decision.

“Our union would obviously prefer that they honour our picket lines, because they are our sisters and brothers in a faculty union, but we recognize their decision to continue to hold classes,” says Arvast.

The striking teachers are taking the weekend off from protesting, but they’ll return to the picket lines on Monday morning.

There’s no word yet on when the two sides will return to the negotiating table.