One person is in serious condition after an early morning crash north of Newmarket.

Two people were in the lone vehicle when it crashed around 1.30 a.m. at Queensville Sideroad and Bathurst Street in Holland Landing.

The driver wasn't badly hurt, but a passenger was taken to hospital in critical condition. Their injuries are now considered non-life threatening.

The road was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.