One seriously injured in crash near Fenelon Falls
Published Wednesday, September 27, 2017 3:15PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 27, 2017 3:28PM EDT
A crash involving a tractor trailer near Fenelon Falls has sent one person to hospital with serious injuries.
The two-vehicle crash happened on Kawartha Lakes Road 121 on Wednesday, at around 12:43 p.m.
The driver of the car was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The tractor trailer driver received minor injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.