One seriously injured after vehicle goes into ditch near Caledon
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, October 13, 2017 6:30PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 13, 2017 6:51PM EDT
One person is in hospital with critical injuries after a crash near Caledon.
Provincial police say a car went into a ditch along Charleston Sideroad, near Mississauga Road on Friday morning.
The passenger in the vehicle suffered critical injuries, while the driver received only minor.
The investigation is ongoing.